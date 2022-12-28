DeltaFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $18,174.12 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

