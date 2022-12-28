Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.55. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

