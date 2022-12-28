Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHCNL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,759. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.