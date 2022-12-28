Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Trading Down 0.1 %

EML opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eastern has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth about $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 18.6% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

