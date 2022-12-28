Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the November 30th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4,348.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,400. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

