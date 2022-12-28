ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 728.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ECTM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 25,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,416. The company has a market cap of $39.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 86.89% and a return on equity of 66.43%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.26%. This is a boost from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

