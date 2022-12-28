Efinity Token Price Up 0.2% This Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $42.91 million and $560,389.07 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,527,139 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

