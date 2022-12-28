Elastos (ELA) Reaches Market Cap of $17.89 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $98,012.54 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005277 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

