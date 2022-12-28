Energi 1-Day Volume Hits $141,656.35 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Energi has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $141,656.35 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00067426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00055361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007999 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003929 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,753,143 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.