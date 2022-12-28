Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Hits $252.63 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $252.63 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
