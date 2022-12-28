Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance

Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

