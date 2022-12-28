EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Down 96.4% in December

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.6 %

OTCMKTS IMUC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

