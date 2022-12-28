Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 51.3% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $656.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,739. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

