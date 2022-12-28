Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.54 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Ergo has a total market cap of $80.54 million and approximately $715,957.29 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00007553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,660.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00411570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00870724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00093997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00609695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00249117 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,003,905 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

