Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 4,127 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $387.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

