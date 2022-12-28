Evmos (EVMOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $90.26 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001823 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

