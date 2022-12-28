Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 438800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Falco Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.52 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

