Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Shares Up 5.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 111,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 326,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

