F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Shares Down 0.1%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 892 ($10.77) and last traded at GBX 895 ($10.80). 107,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 464,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($10.81).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 517.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 907.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 879.44.

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 908 ($10.96) per share, with a total value of £989.72 ($1,194.45). Insiders bought 130 shares of company stock valued at $118,002 over the last ninety days.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

