Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.53 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $79.11 million and $17.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023925 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004009 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.