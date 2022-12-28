Financial Review: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) versus Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 113.26 -$19.13 million ($0.43) -0.77 Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 0.84 -$116.72 million ($2.16) -0.28

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harpoon Therapeutics. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -15,598.51% -42.06% -40.00% Harpoon Therapeutics -220.41% -198.21% -59.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AIM ImmunoTech and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,281.91%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

