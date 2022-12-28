Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 62,450 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 62,450 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,977.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,383,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,940,074.78.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,463.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 65,100 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,134.56.

On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45.

On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.

Shares of TSE WILD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.85. 30,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,996. The company has a market cap of C$493.38 million and a PE ratio of 57.40. WildBrain Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

WILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

