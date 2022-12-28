First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Shares of First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 16,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

First Acceptance Trading Down 14.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $76.77 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

