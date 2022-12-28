First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 661.4% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,556. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.