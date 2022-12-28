First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 661.4% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,556. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 47.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3,386.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

