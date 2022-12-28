First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 80.9% in December

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the November 30th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 72.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of FPF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,143. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.