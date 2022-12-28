First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 476,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,555,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 6,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,039. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

