First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,757. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
