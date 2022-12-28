First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,757. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 821,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the period.

