Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 149 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

VBK stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,906. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

