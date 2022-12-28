Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $423,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,358. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

