Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,917,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 1,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $379.91. 6,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

