Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $6.89 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

