Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,014.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 77,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.47.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

