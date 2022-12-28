Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,014.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 77,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.47.
About Freeman Gold
