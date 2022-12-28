FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in December

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the November 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 17,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,940. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

