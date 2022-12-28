FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $5.14 on Monday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $16,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 523,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 880,033 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.