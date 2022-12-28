FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $5.14 on Monday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $16,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 523,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 880,033 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

