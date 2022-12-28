Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.07. 8,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

