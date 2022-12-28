Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.61. 5,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,592. The firm has a market cap of $348.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.05.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

