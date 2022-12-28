Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 547,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,595,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,923,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,772,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

