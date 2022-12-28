Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Up 0.8%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 8,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 25,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASEA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the second quarter worth $142,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the second quarter worth $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period.

