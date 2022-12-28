GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Down 6.7%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 90,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 39,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

GMV Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.55 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

