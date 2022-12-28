GMX (GMX) Price Hits $41.75 on Major Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. GMX has a market capitalization of $350.52 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GMX has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $41.75 or 0.00252897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,790,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,394,762 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

