Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:GFI opened at $10.66 on Friday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
