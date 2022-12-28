Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.66 on Friday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 640,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.