GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 330089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.72 price objective on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$118.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

