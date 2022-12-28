Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 8,836 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

