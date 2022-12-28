Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 8,937 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

