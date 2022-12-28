GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 457702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About GreenSpace Brands

(Get Rating)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.