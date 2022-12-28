GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $376.13 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. GXChain has a market cap of $376.13 million and $3,545.73 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00027238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004514 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007586 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.