H2O DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $159,215.09 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.73 million and $159,215.09 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.