Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on January 20th

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance
HCDIP stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 10,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,539. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $18.19.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
