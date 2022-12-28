Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.1% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Danaher by 15.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.39. 18,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.49 and its 200 day moving average is $266.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

