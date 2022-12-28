Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.